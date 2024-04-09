Ministry Of Labour Declares Three-Day Eid Al Fitr Holiday For Private Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour announced that the Eid Al Fitr holiday for workers in private sector establishments subject to the Labor Law will be three days, with full wages.
The ministry indicated that if work conditions require the worker to be employed during the Eid holiday, the provisions related to overtime work and their allowances, which are contained in Article (74) of the Labour Law, shall be applied.
The Ministry of Labour further extended its greetings to all workers in the private sector.
