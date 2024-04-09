               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ministry Of Labour Declares Three-Day Eid Al Fitr Holiday For Private Sector


4/9/2024 8:02:41 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour announced that the Eid Al Fitr holiday for workers in private sector establishments subject to the Labor Law will be three days, with full wages.

The ministry indicated that if work conditions require the worker to be employed during the Eid holiday, the provisions related to overtime work and their allowances, which are contained in Article (74) of the Labour Law, shall be applied.

Read Also
  • Eid Al Fitr 2024: Qatar officially confirms first day of Eid
  • Amir to receive well-wishers on Eid Al-Fitr

The Ministry of Labour further extended its greetings to all workers in the private sector.

MENAFN09042024000063011010ID1108075153

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search