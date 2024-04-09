Azerbaijan's Role Strengthens Europe's Energy Security

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

In the first quarter of 2024, Azerbaijan's natural gas exportsto Europe increased by 10.3 percent, reaching 3.2 billion cubicmetres. In addition to Europe, Azerbaijan also transferred 2.3billion cubic metres of gas to Turkey and 0.9 billion cubic metresto Georgia, making the total exports during that period 6.4 billioncubic metres.

According to Azernews , this was reported byVugar Bayramov, a member of the Economic Policy, Industry, andEntrepreneurship Committee of the National Assembly, on his socialmedia account.

He noted that Azerbaijan produced 12.6 billion cubic metres ofgas, which is 0.4 billion cubic metres more than the correspondingperiod of the previous year.

"In total, since the exploitation of the 'Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli'and 'Shah Deniz' fields, by April 1, 2024, 219.6 billion cubicmetres of gas have been produced from 'Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli' and216 billion cubic metres from 'Shah Deniz'. During this period,153.4 billion cubic metres of gas produced from the 'Shah Deniz'field have been transported for export.

As it appears, Azerbaijan's role in shaping the energy securityof Europe and the region as a whole is strengthening. Azerbaijan isamong the top five countries exporting gas to the European Union the next period, it is expected that gas cooperation, especiallyin Central and Eastern Europe, will further expand. It is expectedthat more countries will receive Azerbaijan's blue gas, especiallythrough the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector," he added.

Azerbaijan, located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, hasemerged as a significant player in the global energy market,particularly in the realm of natural gas exports. The country'sstrategic geographic position, coupled with its substantialreserves, has positioned it as a key supplier of energy resourcesto both regional and international markets.

The surge in Azerbaijan's gas exports not only highlights thecountry's growing influence in the global energy market but alsounderscores its commitment to bolstering energy security in Europeand the wider region. As Azerbaijan continues to enhance its energyinfrastructure and explore new avenues for cooperation, its role asa reliable energy partner is set to strengthen further,contributing to stability and prosperity in the region.

One of Azerbaijan's major endeavours in the energy sector hasbeen the development of its vast natural gas fields, notably the'Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli' and 'Shah Deniz' fields. These fields,located in the Caspian Sea, represent a cornerstone of Azerbaijan'senergy strategy and have played a pivotal role in the country'seconomic growth and development.

As Bayramov mentioned, Azerbaijan's increasing role in shapingthe energy security of Europe and the wider region is becomingincreasingly evident. The country ranks among the top five gasexporters to the European Union, underscoring its significance as areliable energy partner. Looking ahead, expectations are high forfurther expansion of gas cooperation, particularly in Central andEastern Europe. It is anticipated that more countries will benefitfrom Azerbaijan's gas exports, with potential routes such as theGreece-Bulgaria interconnector playing a key role in facilitatingthis expansion. As Azerbaijan continues to enhance its energyinfrastructure and explore new avenues for cooperation, its role asa pivotal player in the global energy market is set to strengthenfurther, contributing to regional stability and economicprosperity.