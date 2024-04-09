Kerala: 20-Year-Old Dies Allegedly Due To Allergy After Eating Prawns In Thodupuzha

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pathanamthitta: A 20-year-old woman died allegedly due to an allergy after eating prawns in Thodupuzha. Nikitha( 20), daughter of Gopalakrishnan and Nisha, native of Palakkad died. Nikitha was an employee of the Thodupuzha outlet of a private eyewear company. The Thodupuzha police stated that the cause of the allergy was eating prawns on Sunday.

The doctors informed that the exact cause of death would be confirmed after the post-mortem report. As the allergy worsened, Nikitha contracted pneumonia. After eating prawns, Nikitha fell unwell as her neck started swelling thus causing a shortage of breath and low blood pressure. She was then admitted to a private hospital in Thodupuzha.

After reaching the hospital, doctors said that Nikitha suffered a heart attack and was shifted to a ventilator However she died around 11:15 pm last day. The police registered a case of unnatural death based on the statement of Nikitha's brother Jishnu. The body will be handed over to relatives after a post-mortem report at Idukki Medical College.