War Update: 48 Combat Engagements In Ukraine On Monday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine reported a total of 48 combat clashes with the Russian invasion forces along the frontlines.

That's according to the latest update by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

In total, the enemy launched three missile attacks and 76 airstrikes, as well as 61 rocket salvos, leaving civilians dead and injured, inflicting damage on residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.

Volyn and Polissia axes: the operational situation has undergone no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the enemy maintains their military presence near the border, deploying sabotage and reconnaissance groups, and shelling Ukraine from the Russian soil.

Russian airstrikes targeted Bilopillia and Sumy, while morrar and artillery attacks were reported in 15 settlements, including Bachivsk, Starykove, Volfyne, Khotyn, Pysarivka, and Riasne of Sumy region; Udy, Kozacha Lopan, and Vovchansk in Kharkiv region.

Kupiansk axis: the enemy did launched no offensive (assault) efforts but Russian airstrikes targeted the areas around the settlements of Petropavlivka of Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka of Luhansk region. Nearly 15 populaces came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Kotliarivka of Kharkiv region.

Lyman axis: Ukraine repelled an assault near Terny, Donetsk region. The Russians launched an airstrike in the area of Makiivka settlement and Serebryanske Forestry of Luhansk region. More than 10 settlements were affected by artillery and mortar fire, including Makiivka, Terny, and Torske of Donetsk region.

Bakhmut axis: the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka of Donetsk region, where the invaders, supported from air, tried to improve the tactical position. The enemy also launched airstrikes in the areas of Ivanivske, Rozdolivka, and Kostiantynivka of Donetsk region. Over 10 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, and Klishchiivka of Donetsk region.

Avdiivka axis: Ukrainian defenders repelled two assaults near Berdychi, Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to push Ukrainian units out of their positions. The enemy also launched airstrikes in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Novoselivka Persha, Ocheretyne, and Umanske of Donetsk region. Some 20 settlements, including Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Netailove, and Nevelske of Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

Novopavlivka axis: Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Novomykhailivka, where the invaders, with air support, tried 20 times to break through the Ukrainian defense lines. Russian airstrikes targeted the areas of Oleksandropil, Vodiane, and Urozhaine of Donetsk region. Over 20 populaces came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Vuhledar of Donetsk region.

Orikhiv axis: with air support, the Russians undertook two assault attempts near Staromaiorske of Donetsk region and north-west of Verbove of Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy also carried out an airstrike in the vicinity of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. Nearly 20 settlements, including Poltavka, Chervone, Bilohiria, Novodanylivka, and Lobkove of Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

Kherson axis: the enemy does not give up the intention to dislodge Ukrainian units from their bridgeheads on the eastern (left) bank of the Dnipro, where the Russians launched three unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops. More than 10 settlements, including Mykilske, Tyahinka, Beryslav of Kherson region, and the city of Kherson, were subjected to shelling.

During the day, the Ukrainian Air Force hit four anti-aircraft missile systems and seven enemy manpower and equipment clusters.

Ukrainian missile forces hit an anti-aircraft defense system, two e-warfare systems, and two manpower clusters.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky chaired a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss the protection of Kharkiv from Russian strikes and the possibility of strengthening air defense and EW capabilities in the Kharkiv region.