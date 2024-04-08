US Seeks Ways To Exploit Geothermal Power At Scale

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The United States is looking to supplement its green-energy production by
tapping into
the almost-limitless supply of heat in the planet's crust. President Joe Biden's administration has already made major investments into developing the country's solar- and wind-generation-capabilities, but it will take significantly more investment to fully integrate green energy into America's energy grid.
Exploiting geothermal energy at scale would grant the U.S. access to a clean-energy source that can be tapped into for renewable energy at any time. Unlike solar and wind, which are generally dependent on the weather and time of day, geothermal energy can produce power when needed, which limits the...
