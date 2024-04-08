BJP Candidate In Telangana Attends Bohra Community’S Iftar Feast

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, April 8 (IANS) The BJP candidate from the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana, Eatala Rajender, attended an Iftar feast organised by the Bohra Muslims.

A large number of Bohra Muslims attended the feast held at Tirumalagiri, where they welcomed the BJP leader with chants of 'Modi, Modi'.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajender recalled that when the National Executive meeting of the BJP was held in Hyderabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised the Bohra community.

He also said that one should learn from their (Bohra Muslims) commitment to this country.

“Their lifestyle and the way they live together is commendable. These days, when two brothers cannot live together and a mother is not fed by her children, all the families from this community in Hyderabad eat together in the same kitchen like a joint family.

"There are 1,100 houses belonging to the members from this community where 3,500 people live. And regardless of their status in the society, everyone eats together at the same place. It's very idealistic,” said Rajender, who's a member of the BJP's national executive committee.

“Prime Minister Modi's words have struck a chord with the Bohra Muslims and that is why they love him so much. This bond proves that human relationships have nothing to do with religion, caste, or region. Everyone should learn from this,” he added.