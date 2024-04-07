Russian Strike Leaves Power Line Damaged In Chernihiv Region, Leading To Partial Blackout

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's Chernihiv region, the Russian invasion forces launched nine strikes, causing damage to a power transmission line.

That's according to Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, who spoke on

the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Since day-start, Russian terrorists have launched nine strikes. Thirty-three rounds hit the Chernihiv land... In one of the communities of the Novhorod-Siverskyi district, a power line has been damaged. Several hundred households were left without electricity," Chaus said.

He noted that the enemy is increasingly employing strike drones. Also, Russian subversive and reconnaissance groups are trying to penetrate into the region, facing a rebuff from Ukraine's defense forces.

The administration chief added that 12,000 accommodations have been found for those requiring evacuation.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the government will direct an additional UAH 1.2 billion to Chernihiv region to help its economy.