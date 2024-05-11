Prince Feisal Attends 43Rd Olympic Council Assembly

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Prince Feisal, president of the Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) and member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board, attended on Saturday the 43rd General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia in Bangkok, Thailand.
During the assembly, the council approved amendments to its constitution and reviewed administrative and financial reports. Discussions also went over the upcoming Asian sporting events, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
The proposed amendments aim to harmonise the council's constitution with the Olympic Charter while maintaining its autonomy and Asian identity, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
MENAFN11052024000028011005ID1108201760
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.