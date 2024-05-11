Prince Feisal Attends 43Rd Olympic Council Assembly

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Prince Feisal, president of the Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) and member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board, attended on Saturday the 43rd General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia in Bangkok, Thailand.

During the assembly, the council approved amendments to its constitution and reviewed administrative and financial reports. Discussions also went over the upcoming Asian sporting events, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.



The proposed amendments aim to harmonise the council's constitution with the Olympic Charter while maintaining its autonomy and Asian identity, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.







