Food Initiative For Gaza Enters Second Phase - JHCO

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The second phase of the food aid initiative aimed at transporting assistance from Jordan to Gaza, embarked on Saturday in a joint effort between the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), and the Jordan National Red Crescent Society (JNRC).

According to a statement released by JHCO, an convoy of 24 trucks, laden with approximately 12,000 food parcels, is set to depart from the organisation's warehouses in the Ghubawi region. The journey will take them across the King Hussein Bridge, heading towards the Karam Abu Salem crossing. Upon arrival, the QRCS office in Gaza will take charge of the aid, ensuring its distribution to displaced families.



Each food parcel, weighing around 30 kilograms, is packed with essential items such as rice, lentils, flour, oil, and canned food. These parcels are designed to provide sustenance for a family for an entire month.

The first phase of this humanitarian project was initiated on the second day of Eid al Fitr, successfully delivering 3,296 food parcels to beneficiaries in Rafah and Deir Al Balah, with the help of QRCS and its local partners.

The operation, a joint venture between QRCS and JHCO, is planned in several phases, aiming to deliver a total of 23,500 parcels, amounting to some 700 tonnes of food aid.

Qatari Ambassador to Jordan Sheikh Saud Bin Nasser Bin Jassim Thani expressed his gratitude to the Jordanian organisations and all the teams involved for facilitating the aid delivery process.

JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Shibli highlighted the "longstanding" relationship between the organisation and the QRCS, which spans several years and has resulted in numerous food and relief projects.