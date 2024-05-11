(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Nemo wins the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with their song The Code.

Русский ru Швейцария победила на 68 конкурсе песни Евровидение

This content was published on May 12, 2024 - 00:55 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Swiss rapper and singer Nemo won this year's Eurovision Song Contest with The Code, a drum-and-bass, opera, rap and rock tune about Nemo's journey of self-discovery as a non-binary person.

Switzerland won the inaugural Eurovision Song Contest in Lugano in 1956 and in 1988 with then 20-year-old Céline Dion's victory for Switzerland.

Translated from German by DeepL/amva

