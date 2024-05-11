Jordan Condemns Israeli Extremists' Attack Near UNRWA Headquarters In Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned on Thursday Israeli extremists set fire to the surroundings of the UNRWA headquarters in Jerusalem.

The Ministry denounced these actions as a blatant breach of international law, expressing deep concern over the recurring attacks on the agency's premises, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.



Sufian Qudah ministry's spokesperson urged the international community to hold Israel accountable, as the occupying power in Jerusalem, and adhere to its responsibilities under international law.

He also emphasised the urgent need for Israel to cease its persistent violations and ensure the safety and protection of relief organisations and their personnel, particularly UNRWA, which plays a vital humanitarian role in providing assistance to Palestinians in occupied territories, including Gaza.

Qudah underscored the gravity of the situation, viewing it as a perilous escalation indicative of Israel's targeted efforts against the agency and its humanitarian activities.

As tensions mount, calls for accountability and protection of humanitarian agencies reverberate across diplomatic channels, underscoring the imperative of safeguarding aid efforts amidst escalating hostilities.



