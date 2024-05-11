               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Of Mozambique Accepts Credentials Of Jordan's Ambassador


5/11/2024 11:17:55 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique accepted the credentials of Ambassador Wasfi Ayyad, representing Jordan as its accredited and non-resident ambassador to Mozambique.

Ayyad conveyed King Abdullah's warm regards and aspirations for the continued progress and development of Mozambique, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

President Nyusi commended King Abdullah's visionary leadership and emphasised the robust bilateral relations between Mozambique and the Kingdom.

He also expressed optimism for further advancements and prosperity for both nations and their peoples and pledged to bolster relations with Jordan, aiming for mutual growth and prosperity.

The ceremony, attended by Mozambican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Veronica Macamo, underscored the importance of fostering stronger ties between the two countries at both diplomatic and governmental levels.

Jordan Times

