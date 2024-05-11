Israeli Bombardment In Gaza Killed 31 Palestinians Yesterday

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, May 12 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 31 Palestinians were killed and many others injured, yesterday, by Israeli bombardment in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli fighter jets targeted several areas in the central Gaza Strip, killing at least 24 persons. Seven others were killed after Israeli aircraft targeted dozens of homes in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Israel has ramped up strikes on Rafah, after the talks on the Israel-Hamas truce, held in Cairo collapsed on Thursday.

Around 110,000 people had fled Rafah, in search of safety, as Israeli bombardment intensified in the city, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said, on social media.

Ten out of 34 UNRWA medical points in Rafah were forced to close, and its three operational health centres in the area were operating at reduced capacity, it added.


