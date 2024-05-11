Jordanian Embassy In Washington Highlights Kingdom's Potential In Chip Industry

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian embassy in Washington, in cooperation with the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), has hosted an event titled: "Why Jordan is Your Future Partner in the Electronic Chip Supply Chain Before and After Silicon".



The event coincided with His Majesty King Abdullah's visit to Washington, highlighting Jordan's high competencies and capabilities to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in this vital sector, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Saturday.



The event discussed the Kingdom's competitiveness in terms of cost, political and economic strategic relations, conducive environment, protecting intellectual property rights, focusing on sustainability, and the commitment of decision-makers to providing the appropriate environment for industry requirements.

Muthanna Ghraibeh, CEO of The Fifth, delivered a presentation on what distinguishes Jordan in this field.



The event also saw a panel discussion featuring Director of the Middle East Programme at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies Jon Alterman, and Director of Global Policy at the Semiconductor Industry Association Jennifer Meng, and moderated by Vice President of International Trade at the CTA Edward Brzytwa.

The event highlighted Jordan's competitive advantages in the chip industry, particularly its qualified workforce and free trade agreement with the US.



Ghraibeh stressed that Jordan boasts the largest ratio of engineers to the population in the world and has a record of developing technical talents for giant US companies like Cisco, Microsoft, Amazon, and Juniper.



He added that digital jobs have grown by 19 per cent annually over the past four years, which highlights the Kingdom's commitment to building its capabilities.



