Cambodia Visa For Spanish, Swiss, Swedish, Slovak And Slovenian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CAMBODIA VISA FOR SPANISH CITIZENS

Spanish citizens are now able to apply for an eVisa through the internet if they are intending to travel to Cambodia for tourism or recreational reasons. In 2006, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia introduced the eVisa program to streamline the visa application process for foreign visitors. The electronic visa for Cambodia is a digital permit for people from Spain. Over 200 countries, including Spain, require this visa. Most eligible nationalities can obtain a single-entry e-visa for Cambodia, allowing a 30-day stay from the day of arrival. This e-visa is valid for three months from the date of issuance. Eligible applicants should fill out the Cambodia e-visa application form, which only takes a few minutes to complete with personal and passport information. Applicants must also specify the purpose of their trip as well as the intended date of entry into Cambodia.







Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

CAMBODIA VISA FOR SLOVAK CITIZENS

If you are a Slovakian citizen planning a trip to Cambodia, it is essential to obtain a Cambodia e-visa before your journey. In 2006, Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation introduced the eVisa system to streamline the visa application process for international visitors. The online visa for Cambodia allows individuals from Slovakia to enter the country electronically. This visa type is required by over 200 countries, including Slovakia. Slovak citizens can use the e-visa to visit Cambodia for tourism purposes. A Cambodian e-visa is valid for a period of three months commencing from the date of its issuance. Slovakian visitors are only allowed to stay in the country for 30 days with a Single-Entry visa. Stay no longer than the number of days allowed, or you will be fined. The entire visa application process takes approximately 15 minutes and can be completed in the privacy of one's own office or home.

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

CAMBODIA VISA FOR SLOVENIAN CITIZENS

Slovenian citizens wishing to travel to Cambodia must first obtain an e-visa. The Cambodian e-visa, launched in 2006, is an official document issued electronically by the Kingdom of Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The Cambodia e-visa is a digital entry permit for Slovenian citizens. Over 200 countries, including Slovenia, require this type of visa. Slovenian citizens can visit Cambodia for tourism purposes with the Cambodia e-visa. Slovenian visitors to Cambodia should keep in mind that their e-visa only allows for one entry and a 30-day stay. It is possible to request another 30-day extension. Per e-Visa, only one extension is permitted. The e-visa is valid for three months from the date of approval. Slovenian visitors must enter Cambodia within three months, or their e-visa will expire, and they will have to reapply. The entire visa application process takes about 15 minutes and can be done from the comfort of one's own office or home.

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

CAMBODIA VISA FOR SWEDISH CITIZENS

Swedish individuals who are thinking of traveling to Cambodia must obtain an electronic visa in advance. The legitimate Cambodia e-visa, introduced in 2006, is an official electronic document issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia. The Cambodia e-visa acts as a digital authorization for Swedish citizens to enter the country. According to Cambodia's visa rules, citizens from over 200 countries, like those from Sweden, are eligible for an electronic visa for entry into Cambodia. The electronic visa allows Swedish citizens to visit Cambodia for tourism purposes. A Cambodian e-visa remains valid for a period of three months starting from the issuance date. With a Single-Entry visa, Swedish visitors are only permitted to stay in the country for 30 days. Furthermore, the Cambodia e visa can be extended for another 30 days, allowing a visitor to stay in Cambodia for up to 60 days. The actual e-Visa is only valid for three months from the date it is issued. The entire visa application process takes about 15 minutes and can be done from the comfort of one's own office or home.

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

CAMBODIA VISA FOR SWISS CITIZENS

Before embarking on their journey to discover Cambodia's breathtaking temples and scenic landscapes, Swiss tourists must first obtain an online visa. The Cambodia e-visa was created in 2006 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia as an official digital document. The electronic visa for Cambodia is a digital permit for individuals from Switzerland. Switzerland, along with citizens from over 200 countries, can apply for an e-visa when visiting Cambodia, as stated in the country's visa policy. Swiss citizens can visit Cambodia for tourism by receiving the e-visa for Cambodia. The Cambodia e-Visa is valid for 90 days and allows you to stay for 30 days in the country. After these days, the e-Visa will expire, and the applicant will no longer be able to enter the country. The entire visa application process takes approximately 15 minutes and can be completed from the convenience of one's own office or home.

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.