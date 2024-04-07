(MENAFN) In a recent podcast interview with Lex Fridman, former Hawaii Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard criticized the Biden administration's handling of the Ukraine conflict, alleging that it is actively impeding peace efforts in favor of prolonging the fighting to damage Russia. Gabbard asserted that, ideally, President Biden should engage in diplomatic negotiations with the leaders of Ukraine and Russia to seek a peaceful resolution to the hostilities. However, she expressed doubt about Biden's suitability for this role, citing what she perceives as the administration's objective to "destroy Russia," based on statements and comments made by the White House since the onset of the conflict.



Gabbard emphasized the importance of having an effective and neutral mediator in facilitating peace talks in Ukraine. She suggested that if the Biden administration wishes to play a constructive role in resolving the conflict, it should encourage Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to initiate negotiations. Gabbard's remarks underscore concerns about the Biden administration's approach to the Ukraine crisis and its potential implications for regional stability and security.



Furthermore, Gabbard's recent criticism of the Democratic Party and her endorsement of Republican candidate Donald Trump add a political dimension to her commentary on the Ukraine conflict. She has publicly denounced her former party as enemies of democracy driven by a thirst for power, aligning herself with Trump, who has pledged to swiftly end the conflict if reelected. Gabbard's stance highlights divisions within United States politics regarding foreign policy and the handling of international crises, particularly in relation to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

MENAFN07042024000045015687ID1108067184