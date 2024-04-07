Western Azerbaijani Community Criticizes US-EU-Armenia Trilateral Meeting In Brussels

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

The April 5 US-EU-Armenia trilateral meeting in Brussels hurtspeace and stability in the region, reads a statement by theCommunity of Western Azerbaijan, Azernews reports,citing Community.

The community stressed that the meeting between Armenian PrimeMinister Nikol Pashinyan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, andEuropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen took placedespite serious protests from the Azerbaijani government andpublic, as well as sensible circles of the internationalcommunity.

"It is clear from the information disseminated following themeeting that the European Union and the United States have decidedto provide significant financial assistance to Armenia. Byassisting Armenia rather than Azerbaijan, the only party affectedby the conflict, the EU and the US are encouraging this country,which has destroyed and polluted Azerbaijani territories withmines. It also encourages Armenia to launch new attacks againstAzerbaijan," the statement reads.

The statement notes that despite appeals by the WesternAzerbaijani Community, the issue of the return of Azerbaijanisexpelled from Armenia was not put on the agenda of the meeting,which shows the hypocrisy of the US and EU on the issue of humanrights.

"The community calls on the EU and the US to stop the policy ofdouble standards and not to take steps that aggravate the situationin the region. If the EU and the US are really interested inrespect for human rights and peace in the region, they shouldsupport not Armenia, which is pursuing a militaristic policy, butAzerbaijan, which is facing destruction and a mine problem, andfacilitate the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their ancestralhomeland," the statement reads.