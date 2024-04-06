Saudi Crown Prince Meets Bahraini Peer On Bilateral Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 6 (KUNA) -- Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, of Saudi Arabia, welcomed his Bahraini counterpart Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa to Al Safa Palace in Makkah on Saturday evening.

During the meeting, they discussed the longstanding relations between their two countries and explored opportunities for deeper cooperation in various domains, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The meeting was attended by Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Minister of the National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah. (end)

fn









MENAFN06042024000071011013ID1108066648