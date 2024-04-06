Assam Cong Chief Borah A Joker, Looking To Join BJP: Min Mallabaruah

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, April 6 (IANS) Courting controversy, Assam BJP Minister, Jayanta Mallabaruah on Saturday called state Congress chief, Bhupen Borah, a“joker” and asserted that he is looking to join the BJP once the Lok Sabha elections are over.

Mallabaruah told IANS on Saturday,“We should stop reacting to Bhupen Borah's comments. He is a joker in state politics. The Congress leader has been busy collecting donations in the name of polls. Once he is done with this job, Borah will join the BJP.”

Bhupen Borah had claimed recently that the top brass of the BJP would change the Chief Minister in Assam within the next four months.

Reacting to this, the Assam minister said that one should not take Borah's comments seriously.

“The situation of the Congress is pathetic in the entire state. They are set to lose every seat in Assam. That is why Bhupen Borah is making up things,” Mallabaruah said.

Mallabaruah has been campaigning in Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency for the BJP candidate Pradan Baruah.

The Congress has fielded BJP turncoat Uday Shankar Hazarika from this seat instead of former MP Ranee Narah.

Hazarika switched sides six months ago and got the ticket due to the active support of Bhupen Borah.

Recently, Ranee Narah's husband and six-time Congress MLA, Bharat Narah resigned from the party after his wife was denied a Lok Sabha ticket.