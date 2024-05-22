Jessica Madsen Knows She's Done Her ‘Job Right' If She Gets Hateful Messages About Her ‘Bridgerton' Character

(MENAFN- IANS) London, May 22 (IANS) Actress Jessica Madsen is over the moon that people are in a“love-hate” relationship with her 'Bridgerton' character Cressida Cowper.

In a joint interview, Madsen said that she has received“interesting comments and some interesting DMs” about her character, reports people.

In the third season of the series, Cressida forged an unlikely friendship with Eloise Bridgerton amid the fallout of Eloise learning Penelope Featherington was Lady Whistledown. Cressida also competed for the attention of the same suitor, Lord Debling, as Penelope, which made fans question her true intentions.

“I mean, people are not the biggest fan of her,” she shared, and added that she receives messages that read:“Thank you for letting me hate you so much" or "I love hating you so much.”

Madsen joked that she responds to the messages, saying,“You're welcome.”

Talking about how it feels to receive hate for a part she plays, the actress said:“It makes me feel like I've done my job right.”

“I really don't take those things personally. The internet is wild. But I like it when people who I meet appreciate the show. Yeah. That's always lovely.”