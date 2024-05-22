Car Engine Stolen Overnight, Social Media User Says, 'New Fear Unlocked' Netizens React Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A social media user shared a video of a Delhi-registered car whose engine was allegedly stolen overnight. In the video on Reddit, the user showed a hollow space in the car's bonnet in place of where the engine is supposed to be user is heard saying that the car was parked on the road, and the thieves“overnight” took away several parts from it, including the engine and the battery, leaving only the wiring. A mechanic can also be seen inspecting the hollow space left in the car to check what parts were stolen the video doesn't mention the location of the incident, netizens said,“Delhi ka matter lagta hai (it seems like an incident in Delhi).”“Anything is possible in Delhi when it comes to stealing things,” commented another user, while one said,“After girls, now even car engines are not safe in Delhi. Sed lyf.”Also read: $25 million stolen in 12 seconds: MIT graduates pull off crypto heist in Ethereum blockchain schemeOne user commented,“nothing and no one is safe in India.”“I'm just surprised they were able to get a portable jack and not make any sounds to wake people up. Most showrooms can't do this unless they've the most machinery and even then they need 20 million years, the thieves did it overnight,” the user added joked that the car is“just an expensive paper weight now.”Also read: Gold worth ₹5 crore stolen from Nashik ICICI Home Finance locker; thieves seen in PPE kitOne user wondered why only the engine was stolen, and not the entire car.“Gadi choori hote h suna tha lekin engine choosing karke kon uthake leke jara h. (Had heard about cars being stolen, but choosing to steal an engine--who is doing this)”A few of the users also believed that the car was“almost abandoned” and was parked at the spot for a long time read: Canada's biggest gold heist: Indian-origin man arrested in CAD 22 million theft case after he lands from India“Looks like the car was standing for quite a long time in a single place, looks almost abandoned. No wonder something could get stolen. But engine stealing was quite a hectic process, I wonder how they did it,” the user commented.“I think it's not a one night robbery. Thief must have loosened all the bolts over a few nights and finally lifted it in one night,” another added.



