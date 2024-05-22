TN BJP Chief Orchestrated Activities Of ‘Savukku’ Shankar, Alleges Cong Leader

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 22 (IANS) A Tamil Nadu Congress party functionary has complained to the Director General of Police (DGP) that the BJP's state chief, K. Annamalai, orchestrated the activities of 'Savukku' YouTuber.

The Congress functionary, Gandeepan, in a written complaint to Tamil Nadu DGP, Sankar Jiwal on Wednesday said that 'Savakku' Shankar and the Savakku media team tarnished the image of Tamil Nadu Police and sought action.

Speaking to media persons in front of the office of the DGP, Gandeepan alleged that Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai's close aide, Amar Prasad Reddy, and others were involved in the cases in which 'Savakku' Shankar and RedPix editor Felix Gerald are in jail.

He also alleged that it was Annamalai who had orchestrated the activities of 'Savakku' Shankar, including extortion of money from ministers, officials, and private companies.

The Congress functionary said that the mobile phones of these people should be subject to a detailed and thorough check to verify his allegation.

'Savakku' Shankar, the controversial YouTuber and whistleblower, was arrested and is in Coimbatore Central prison in a case related to speaking ill of women police officers during an interview with RedPix YouTube editor, Felix Gerald who is also in prison now.