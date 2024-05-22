Shreya Jain Finds It 'Enjoyable' To Shoot In Chandigarh's Fields For 'Udaariyaan'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Actress Shreya Jain, who essays the role of Meher in the romance drama 'Udaariyaan' has opened up on shooting for the show in Chandigarh, sharing how the "khet" makes it an enjoyable place to shoot.

Divulging the details of her role, Shreya said: "I'm playing the role of Meher. She is a beautiful, confident, and fashionable business woman. She is a boss lady, independent, and straightforward."

"We are shooting in Chandigarh and it's an amazing city with wide, clean roads and a refreshing environment. It's culturally rich with the vibrancy of Punjab, and the most beautiful thing here is the fields (khet), making it an enjoyable place to shoot," she shared.

Shreya said that the show has a lot in store post the leap. 'Udaariyaan' has taken a 15-year leap with a fresh flock of characters. The promo offers a glimpse into the lives of Sarab, Haniya, and Meher, portrayed by Avinesh Rekhi, Aditi Bhagat, and Shreya respectively.

"I have taken this show because it's exciting to explore new storylines and challenges, showcasing my versatility as an actor and bringing depth to the role. A leap in a storyline can be risky, but it can also make the story more exciting and keep the audience engaged and interested. It gives a chance for new twists and character growth," she said.

Shreya further said that she is not nervous about joining the show mid-way.

She added: "Joining an existing show is challenging, but I see it as a great opportunity. It pushes me to bring my best performance. The support from the cast and crew also makes the transition smoother and more enjoyable."

'Udaariyaan' airs on Colors.