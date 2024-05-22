Bangladesh MP Found Dead In Kolkata: From India Visit To Murder, Here's How Things Unfolded - 10 Crucial Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Anwarul Azim Anar, the Member of Parliament (MP) from Bangladesh, who had been missing in India from May 18, was found murdered in West Bengal's Kolkata, on Wednesday was Anwarul Azim AnarAnwarul Azim Anar was a lawmaker from the ruling party Awami League. He was representing Jhenaidah-4 constituency in Bangladesh.

Visit to IndiaAnwarul Azim entered India on May 12 on a personal visit to receive treatment. According to reports, he was last seen on the afternoon of May 13 when he went with friends to a home in Bidhannagar near Kolkata for a medical check-up Read: Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim 'murdered' in Kolkata after going missing for days, 3 arrestedFamily friend saysThe MP mentioned he would be travelling to Delhi, but there has been no physical presence or direct contact with him since May 13, reported PTI quoting family friend Gopal Viswas in Kolkata's Bidhannagar messagesHis mobile messages exchanged with his family in Dhaka and his friend in Bidhannagar, indicated his intended journey to Delhi compliantAccording to the complaint dated May 18, 2024, PTI reported that on the morning of May 16, he (Anwarul Azim) called his assistant, but could not connect. Later, when his PA called him back, he did not answer filed complaint?The complaint was filed at the Baranagar police station in Bidhannagar, by the MP's family friend, Gopal Viswas,

after the MP's daughter informed her inability to contact her father Read: Bharti Airtel, Robi Axiata complete merger in BangladeshFound MurderedBangaldesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday announced that Anwarul Azim Anar, was found murdered in Kolkata.“Awami League MP Anwarul Azim Anar, who went missing in India, was murdered at a Kolkata flat. So far, we have come to know that all the killers involved are Bangladeshis. It was a planned murder,” reported PTI quoting Khan, when asked about the whereabouts of the body, he said that they were yet to know about it still unknownAsaduzzaman Khan said that he will soon inform about the motive and added that Indian police are cooperating with the case to arrive in IndiaAzim's family members are also set to arrive in Kolkata for further formalities, and their visa process is underway Read: Pakistan UN envoy Munir Akram on 'targeted assassinations' claims, says, 'new India comes into your home and kills you'Frequent traveller to Kolkata, says Bangladesh ministerAccording to ANI, Bangladesh's Press Minister Shaban Mahmood, at the embassy in Delhi said, \"As our Home Minister has announced, so I definitely believe that this has happened...But we still don't have any authentic information from the Government of India. So, we will have to wait. But we apprehend that he may have been killed or assassinated because our Home Minister has already announced it. There might be several reasons behind it. But we don't have any clear information. He was a very frequent traveller to Kolkata and had good relations with the people in Kolkata. He has a very close friend - Gopal Vishwas. Maybe, he came here for treatment or business purposes or any other issue. We don't know. His daughter is trying to come to Kolkata today.\"

