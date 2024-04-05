Two Foreigners Detained In Odesa For Leaking Data On AFU Deployment To Russians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained two foreigners in Odesa, agents of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), who were passing data on the location of the Defense Forces in the region to the enemy.

The special service thwarted a new attempt by Russian invaders to inflict fire on the locations of the Defense Forces in Odesa region. Among the main targets of the aggressor were the headquarters of the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the southern direction.

"To carry out the hostile task, the FSB engaged two of its agents, citizens of one of the South Caucasus countries who lived in Odesa," the statement said.

On the instructions of the Russian secret service, these suspects reconnoitered the locations of Ukrainian troops in order to record their coordinates on Google maps.

After establishing the geolocations of the desired objects, the agents collected as much information as possible about the personnel, military equipment and work patterns there.

In this way, they hoped to identify the control points and combat units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to report to the FSB.

To gather intelligence, Russian agents walked the streets of Odesa and covertly recorded potential targets.

At the same time, they used their connections among local residents to obtain information about the Ukrainian military.

The defendants also created a public organization in the city that operated under the guise of providing assistance in legalizing foreign nationals in Ukraine. In reality, they tried to recruit foreigners into their own network of informants within the NGO.

In case of receiving intelligence, the invaders planned to carry out a series of targeted missile and drone strikes on military infrastructure and combat positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

After completing the hostile mission, the agents hoped to get a job in the FSB.

The SBU officers exposed the aggressor's accomplices at the initial stage of their reconnaissance and subversive activities.

The SBU then carried out step-by-step documentation, which allowed them to fully trace the routes of the defendants and detain them when they were conducting additional reconnaissance near one of the facilities.

At the place of detention, the SBU seized a phone from the offenders, which they used only to communicate with the FSB.

SBU investigators served both suspects a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces committed under martial law).

They are in custody. The offenders face up to 12 years in prison.

