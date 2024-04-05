Russian Invaders Kill Two Residents In Donetsk Region Overnight, Injure Nine Others

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, April 4, Russian invaders killed two residents of the Donetsk region and injured nine other people.

The head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration Vadym Filashkin reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"On April 4, Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region - in New York. Another nine people were injured in the region over the day," he said.

As the head of the Regional State Administration emphasized, the total number of victims of the Russian army in the Donetsk region is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported, on the evening of April 4, Russians fired on the village of New York. Two people were killed and one person was injured.