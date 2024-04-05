Azerbaijan Discusses Accelerating Implementation Of AZURE Project With World Bank

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan discusses accelerating the implementation of theAZURE project with the World Bank, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

Discussions were held between the Ministry of Energy and amission delegation from the World Bank led by Energy MinisterParviz Shahbazov.

During the meeting, attended by the bank's senior energyspecialist and Task Team Leader, Rocer Koma Kunil, experiencemanager Stefani Gil, and other representatives, issues related tothe financing of strengthening the transmission network for theintegration of restored energy sources into the grid werediscussed.

The discussions also covered the status of measures forintegrating energy sources restored with up to 2 GW capacity intothe energy system, as well as the execution and financing optionsfor connecting the 1 GW solar and wind power stations to be builtby the Masdar company to the grid. The importance of expeditingrelevant processes for the timely integration of the 315 MW Bankand 445 MW Bilasuvar solar power stations into the energy systemwithin the framework of the AZURE project was emphasised.

Additionally, discussions were held on the progress ofactivities under the "Energy Efficiency and Climate" technicalassistance project within the AZTAF program, particularly thecomponent supporting the Energy Efficiency Fund and the Roadmap forthe National Renovation Program, as well as other aspects ofcollaboration with the World Bank in the energy sector.