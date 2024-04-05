'Family Star' REVIEW: HIT Or FLOP? Is Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur's Film Worth Watching? Read This

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Family Star FIRST REVIEW: The early reviews for Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, are now out! The film opened in the United States on April 4, one day before its release in India, and the early feedback from the public has been quite good.



Family Star, directed by Parasuram Petla, follows the life of Govardhan (Vijay Deverakonda), a middle-class guy who is dedicated to the happiness and well-being of his family. The film revolves around his unexpected romance.

Sharing the review, a user wrote on X,“Decent first half and comedy worked well... Vijay and Mrunal at their best. A good family track movie. The Interval banger is really uff (bomb emoji and fire emojis). Emotion works beautifully in the 2nd half that saves the movie! My Rating – 3.5/5.”



Another one said,“Family Star – First half is entertaining so far!! I think second half will have more gripping moments the way interval bang has happened!” A third user called the film a“perfect family entertainer!!”

The advertising materials for Family Star, including the trailer and audio tracks, have received positive feedback from audiences and social media users alike.

On Thursday, Telugu actor Prabhas uploaded the Family Star poster on Instagram and expressed his best wishes to the film's cast.“Wishing @thedeverakonda, @mrunalthakur, Dil Raju garu and the entire team all the best for #TheFamilyStar release tomorrow!” Vijay Deverakonda reposted the same with the message,“I love you Prabhas Anna (with a red heart emoji).”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay's Kushi co-star, also congratulated the actor on his upcoming release. She wrote,“Go get a BLOCKBUSTER @thedeverakonda @mrunalthakur @srivenkateswaracreations #FamilyStar Releasing tomorrow.”“Thank you Sammy (with a smile and heart emojis),” Vijay wrote in his reply.