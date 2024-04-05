Azerbaijan's Embrace Of Solar Power Marks Milestone In Green Energy Cooperation With China

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



In recent years, Azerbaijan has focused on developing itsnon-oil economy and is striving for economic diversification Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of thePresidential Administration, highlighted the significance of solarpower plants in the country during an interview with China's"Phoenix" TV channel. He emphasized that this development signifiesa crucial stage in the cooperation between China and Azerbaijan inthe realm of green energy.

The upcoming COP29 conference in Azerbaijan was also discussedduring the interview. It was noted that climate financing, whichlacked progress in previous conferences, will take center stage inBaku.

Moreover, Azerbaijan was acknowledged as a guarantor of Europeanenergy security, exporting oil and natural gas to many Europeancountries. The close cooperation between China and Azerbaijan inthe energy sector, with Chinese participation in oil and gasprojects, was emphasized. Hajiyev underscored Chinese companies'role as valuable partners in Azerbaijan's economic diversification,particularly as the country prioritizes the green transition.

Hajiyev expressed delight in seeing China at the forefront ofglobal green transformation and looked forward to collaboratingactively with Chinese counterparts at COP29 and beyond.

Qaiser Nawab, a global climate youth leader and internationalexpert, commented on Hajiyev's statement, highlighting the pivotalrole of solar power plants in advancing Azerbaijan's sustainabledevelopment agenda and promoting economic diversification. Nawabstressed that the collaboration between China and Azerbaijan ingreen energy signifies mutual benefits, including investment inrenewable energy infrastructure.

"These plants represent a tangible commitment to green energyand signify the evolving cooperation between China and Azerbaijanin this crucial field. By embracing solar power, Azerbaijan notonly reduces its carbon footprint but also strengthens its energysecurity and contributes to global efforts to combat climatechange. The collaboration between China and Azerbaijan underscoresthe mutual benefits of investing in renewable energyinfrastructure. With COP29 being hosted in Azerbaijan, thespotlight is on the country's commitment to addressing climatechange and advancing climate financing discussions. This eventprovides an opportunity for Azerbaijan to showcase its efforts ingreen energy and to foster international partnerships, includingwith China, in driving the transition to a sustainable future's role as a guarantor of European energy securityfurther underscores the importance of its efforts in diversifyingits energy portfolio and embracing green technologies. The closecooperation between China and Azerbaijan in energy projects,including participation in oil and gas ventures, highlights thepotential for further collaboration in the renewable energy sector Hajiyev's emphasis on Chinese companies as valuable partnersin Azerbaijan's economic diversification underscores the strategicalignment between both nations in prioritizing the greentransition. China's leadership in global green transformationserves as a model for other nations, including Azerbaijan,inspiring confidence in the feasibility and benefits oftransitioning to renewable energy sources. Overall, Azerbaijan'sembrace of solar power, coupled with its collaboration with China,not only contributes to its own sustainable development goals butalso sets an example for international cooperation in addressingclimate change and transitioning to a greener future.”

According to him, Azerbaijan views Chinese companies as valuablepartners in the diversification of its economy, especially withinthe context of prioritizing the green transition, for severalreasons.

"Azerbaijan recognizes Chinese companies as vital partners intransitioning to green energy due to their expertise and technologytransfer in renewable energy, particularly solar power. Thiscollaboration aids Azerbaijan's shift away from traditional sectorslike oil and gas towards sustainable alternatives. Chineseinvestment in renewable energy infrastructure, including solarpower plants, not only diversifies Azerbaijan's economy but alsoenhances energy independence and resilience."

"Partnering with Chinese firms grants Azerbaijan access toglobal green energy markets and facilitates learning and growthopportunities in the emerging green economy. China's commitment tosustainability aligns with Azerbaijan's goals, accelerating theimplementation of renewable energy projects. Azerbaijan prioritizesdiversifying energy sources, investing in renewable energyinfrastructure, promoting energy efficiency, and fosteringinternational collaboration, including with China, to advance itsgreen energy agenda. Collaborating on joint renewable energyprojects, technology transfer, policy exchange, and businesspartnerships with China during and beyond COP29 aims to expediteAzerbaijan's transition to green energy, achieve sustainabledevelopment goals, and combat climate change," he concluded in theend.