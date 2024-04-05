Demining Ukraine: 21 Sappers Die On Job

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During mine clearance efforts, 21 bomb disposal experts of the State Emergency Service were killed, and another 87 sappers were injured.

This was stated by the Minister for Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, who spoke in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"Unfotunately, 21 employees of the State Emergency Service were killed during mine clearance. Another 87 experts were injured while performing demining tasks," he said.

According to the minister, the job is highly risky as such but doing it in the liberated territories further pushes those risks as the Russians set various trap mines and employ remote mining.

"The enemy's task is to achieve as many victims as possible among our people. And our task is to save the lives of professionals. That's why we use the highest-end technology," explained Klymenko.

The Minister noted that it was about special demining machines, drones for surveying potentially contaminated territories, and satellite imagery.

"This helps in understanding the overall picture. Because we are not talking only about open land plots. Forests, rivers are also being affected, and we have to work there, too," he said.

As reported, in Mykolaiv, a piece of unexploded ordnance blew up in a backyard of a Mykolaiv home, killing a resident.