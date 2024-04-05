Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (April 4-6, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Khalid Elsawi |The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: It's the final weekend to engage in Ramadan activities, as Eid Al Fitr is fast approaching. Many events are happening across the country, where learning, worship, food, and leisure are all abound and plenty.

Be it expanding your religious understanding during the most sacred period of Ramadan, finalizing Eid Al Fitr preparations, unwinding with family and friends, or contributing to a good cause, this weekend we've got you covered!



Katara Family Market Fair

Until April 5, 2024

Morning: 11am to 3:30pm - Evening: 7:30pm to 12:30pm

Katara Cultural Village

The Katara Family Market Fair, located at the largest shopping tent in south of the Katara cultural district, boasts stalls from over 15 nations, and offers visitors a chance to finalize their Eid Al Fitr preparations with a diverse arrangements of clothes, perfumes, cosmetic products, silverware, dried goods, and much more.



Mega Park Carnival



April 6-20, 2024

Al Bidda Park

Hot off the heels of hosting the biggest horticultural event in the world, Al Bidda Park is set to bring the Mega Park Carnival. Offering a diverse range of culinary offerings, classic carnival games, arcade games, arts & crafts, retail booths to support local businesses, and many more. Entry is completely free. Read all about it here .

Ramadan Market at Lusail Boulevard



Until April 9, 2024

8:00pm to midnight

Lusail Boulevard

Enjoy the remaining days of Ramadan at Lusail Boulevard's Ramadan Market. Indulge in gastronomic delight, check out the handicrafts and authentic products, and the many family activities. Car parades will also take place at the venue, and if you come a bit early, you can catch the firing of the Iftar cannon as well.

Share a Slice of Support

Until April 6

8pm to 1am

Gate 7, Torba Farmers Market, Education City

The Torba Market brings you Slice of Support, a humanitarian night bazaar organized in collaboration with QF Alumni Office, VCUQatar, and Education Above All. The proceeds from the bazaar will go towards the Palestinian cause.

Red Bull Four 2 Score tournament finals

April 6

8pm

Al Duhail Sports Club

The Red Bull Four 2 Score football tournament finals are approaching. The action packed 4v4 tournament challenges international teams to bring out their finest football skills on a small-sized pitch, with the winner going on an all-expenses paid trip to RB Leipzig in Germany. Each match is 10 minutes long, with no goalkeepers and no stoppages, promising spectators non-stop, high-octane action. More information regarding tickets here .

Throwback Food Festival

Until April 10

8pm to midnight

Old Doha Mina

Set against the beautiful backdrop of the Old Doha Port, the Throwback Food Festival invites food enthusiasts to an evening of nostalgia, with an array of beloved foods and a feast of flavours. Entry is free of charge.

What after Ramadan? Lecture by Sheikh Yahya Al-Raaby

April 5

9pm to 11pm

Souk Al Wakra Hotel, Lecture Area

Take advantage of the last 10 days of Ramadan, the holiest time in the blessed month, to deepen your understanding of Islam through topics discussing the methodologies of Dawah, the virtue of Laylat Al-Qadr which falls on the last 10 days of Ramadan, and how to carry on with your good deeds after the holy month ends. For more information, click here .

Ramadan 2024 events at Msheireb

Until April 8

7:30pm to 2:00am

Msheirbed Downtown Doha

Msheireb Downtown Doha hosts workshops, exhibitions, entertainment, and other community activities. There is a bazaar, live performances, a Ramadan competition, and many more. Daily paddle tournaments for a nominal fee, Ramadan arts and crafts, as well as Ramadan workshops, are all available for visitors to experience. Read more here .