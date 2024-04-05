Hot Weather Conditions During Daytime In Qatar This Weekend

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: On its weather forecast for the weekend, Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) said that weather conditions tomorrow (April 5) and on Saturday (April 6) will be relatively hot during daytime.

The temperatures will range between 21°C and 32°C on Friday, and between 22°C and 33°C on Saturday in most parts of Qatar.

On Friday, the weather is expected to be relatively hot during the day. The wind will blow southwesterly to northwesterly at 5 to 15 knots, gusting to 22 knots at certain places. The sea wave height is between 2 and 4 feet.

Saturday will also witness a relatively hot daytime, with some clouds evening time. The wind will mainly blow northwesterly to northeasterly at 5-15 knots, gusting to 18 knots at some places at times.

Today (April 4), Al Shahaniyah area recorded the lowest temperature of 18°C.

QMD advises the public to check weather updates through official sources or via the Q Weather app.

