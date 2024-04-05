Kuleba Calls On West To Make Concrete, Strong Decisions To Help Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Western allies, in particular NATO member states, to take quick, concrete, and strong decisions to strengthen Ukrainian defense.

He stated this during a video conference at the third "Ukraine-France" forum organized by the New Europe Center together with the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI), an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"I hear words of solidarity,” Kuleba said, commenting on the Ukraine-NATO Council held in Brussels, where the main topic was the provision of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. He added that today, partners should take strong decisions to strengthen Ukrainian defenses, commenting on the results of the Ukraine-NATO Council in Brussels, where the main topic was the provision of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

Energy is being wasted toward convincing counterparts to do more specific things to help Ukraine in its war with Russia, which should not be the case, Kuleba noted, adding that everyone should unite in understanding that if Patriot batteries are not sent to Ukraine immediately to shoot down Russian missiles, tomorrow Western partners would have to down them from the sky over them.

"I left Brussels with the feeling that something shifted," said Kuleba.

According to him, everyone should work 24/7, seven days a week, to help Ukraine win and prevent the war from spreading to Europe.

He also commented on the prospects of providing Ukraine with an American aid package, which is being blocked by Republicans in Congress.

Kuleba said he had heard encouraging words from Secretary of State Antony Blinken, with whom“we have already been through a lot” during this war. The minister expressed hop that the package will go through, stopping short of predicting the timeline.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, in talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, emphasized the urgent need for more Patriot batteries for Ukraine's Armed Forces.