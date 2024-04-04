Jason Turner Joins Nexergy Holding PLC As New Director

(MENAFN- Pressat) We are thrilled to announce the addition of Jason Turner as a Director.

Jason is primarily entrusted with boosting the deployment and enhancing the operational efficiency of our machinery and production sites. His pivotal role is central to our strategic vision for expanding renewable energy production, promising significant advancements in our capabilities and a substantial impact on sustainable energy accessibility.

This strategic initiative will significantly aid our development, allowing us to expand and enhance our impact in the renewable energy market, leading to a broader, more sustainable future.

Jason is a experienced banking professional and Chartered Fellow of the CISI, his illustrious career spans prestigious roles at global banking giants such as UBS, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, and Reyl Group. His expertise in advising a diverse range of clients, from institutional businesses to high-net-worth individuals, particularly in wealth and corporate finance services, has established his reputation in the financial sector.

Jason's recent engagements include strategic advisories for family offices and private entities, guiding them through complex financial landscapes and helping them thrive in competitive markets. His innovative approach, insights into corporate finance and wealth management have led to groundbreaking successes, establishing him as a trusted adviser in the financial community.

On joining Nexergy, Jason states,“Becoming a part of Nexergy's board is a exciting opportunity. I resonate with the core principles guiding Nexergy's aim to enhance and make energy accessible, targeting sustainable solutions for the UK and European markets. As the importance of innovation in energy production and distribution grows, Nexergy is well-positioned to lead the industry towards a more sustainable future.”

As we celebrate this new chapter with Jason Turner, We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to our community for their continuous support. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and remain committed to our vision of sustainable energy for all.

In closing, we extend our warmest wishes for a fantastic holiday season. Thank you for your constant support.