Latvia To Send Drones Worth EUR 1M To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Latvia will soon send drones worth one million euros to Ukraine.

Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Silina announced this at a joint press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal, Ukrinform reports, citing the press service of the Latvian Cabinet of Ministers.

“Work is underway with Latvian entrepreneurs to develop the drone manufacturing industry in Latvia. Currently, shipments of Latvian-manufactured drones are being prepared for delivery to Ukraine in the near future. The first drones worth one million euros will soon be delivered to Ukraine," said Silina.

She added that as part of the Drone Coalition, Latvia plans to earmark at least EUR 10 million for the purchase of drones in 2024.

Silina also spoke about a new military assistance package to Ukraine scheduled for April. According to her, it is planned to transfer material and technical means, including weapons and ammunition worth EUR 22.2 million from the reserve of the National Armed Forces. The package will include ammunition, explosives and weapons, as well as transport, personal and auxiliary equipment. In addition, Latvia will allocate about EUR 10 million for the purchase of artillery ammunition for Ukraine under the Czech initiative.

The Prime Minister of Latvia and the Prime Minister of Ukraine also agreed on a joint statement highlighting the continued close political, economic and financial cooperation.