Organisation Created To Promote News Literacy In Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) An organisation called Use The News is being set up in Switzerland to promote news literacy.

In times of increasing disinformation, Use The News aims to support people in using the media to form their own opinions.



According to a press release published on Thursday, the organisation is being supported by the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA, the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC, SWI swissinfo's parent company) and the Swiss Media Association, as well as Stiftung Mercator, a foundation which funds projects including in areas such as science, children, and the environment.

The statement said the organisation brought together numerous initiatives and projects, and plans include educational programmes, events, media research and studies. Young people and other groups should be able to improve their news literacy, including the ability to critically evaluate news, check sources, understand media and properly analyse information.

The promoters of the new organisation said they were trying to link education, science and journalism and, in doing so, contribute to strengthening democracy.

Use The News Switzerland described itself as a hub for partner organisations' contributions and services. Internationally, it will work with the German news agency DPA and ANP in the Netherlands, among others.



