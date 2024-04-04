Sunny Leone Teams Up With Himesh, Prabhudeva For Next Film, Heads To Muscat For Shoot

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone, who was last seen in the Anurag Kashyap directorial 'Kennedy', is joining forces with music composer Himesh Reshammiya and choreographer-director Prabhudeva for an upcoming untitled film.

The actress is heading to Muscat to start shooting for the same. The project marks Sunny's second collaboration with Prabhudeva. The two previously collaborated for a song in a movie titled 'Petta Rap'. However, the audience will get to witness Sunny and Himesh Reshammiya share the screen space for the first time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Leone is currently hosting the 15th edition of the popular dating show, 'Splitsvilla'.

Earlier, talking about the show, the actress had said that 'MTV Splitsvilla' is a true reflection of the evolving dynamics of love, staying genuine and connected with the changing trends in relationships.

She said:“It resonates with the modern perspective on dating and how the rules have transformed. The 'ExSqueeze Me Please' theme this season will add twists and turns that will surely heighten fans' excitement.”