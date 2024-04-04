Drone Attack On Kharkiv: Four People Killed, Including Three Rescuers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces attacked Kharkiv city with drone overnight Thursday, killing at least four people and injuring ten more.

In a post on Telegram Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said :“Confirmed information: three rescuers were killed and another was wounded as a result of the repeated attack on the strike site”.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, informed that the body of a civilian woman had been discovered.

"At least 10 people were injured as a result of the occupiers' attack on Kharkiv. A 49-year-old man is in serious condition, other patients are in moderate and light condition," he wrote.

According to him, a nurse from the Regional Emergency Medical Center who responded to a call and was also injured by the repeated strike.

As reported, on the night of April 4, enemy combat drones attacked Kharkiv. Several explosions were heard in the city.

Photo: Oleh Syniehubov, Telegram