Franklin Templeton Leaders Among Barron's 100 Most Influential Women In U.S. Finance

(MENAFN- 3BL) Two accomplished Franklin Templeton leaders- President and CEO Jenny Johnson; Sonal Desai, CIO, Franklin Templeton Fixed Income-were selected for Barron's fifth annual list of the 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance.

The list honors women who have achieved positions of prominence in the financial services industry and are helping to shape its future. The list, chosen by a panel of Barron's writers and editors, is based on external and internal nominations, and includes executives at major U.S. companies, investment managers and securities analysts, and public servants and policy makers. All are based in the U.S.

This is the fifth consecutive year that Johnson and Desai have been named to the list, having been selected each year since the list was introduced in 2020.

Franklin Templeton did not provide compensation to Barron's for the ranking.

View the full 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance feature here .

Sonal Desai

CIO, Franklin Templeton Fixed Income

View profile .

Jenny Johnson

President and CEO, Franklin Templeton

View profile.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is an international investment management firm with subsidiaries that operates as Franklin Templeton serving clients in more than 150 countries. Franklin Templeton's goal is to help clients achieve better outcomes through expertise in investment management, wealth management, and technology solutions. Thanks to its specialized investment managers, the company has developed expertise in all major asset classes on a global scale - including equities, fixed income, alternative solutions and custom multi-asset solutions. With offices in over 30 countries and over 1,400 investment professionals, the California-based firm has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of February 29, 2024. For more information, please visit franklintempleton and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .