Noticed The Water Sprinklers On Nitin Gadkari's Campaign Rath? (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 2024 Election campaign season is intense, not just because candidates are vying for people's mandate but because the prevailing heatwave across the country is making their task all the more difficult. At least, Nitin Gadkari seems to have found a solution of sorts. His customised campaign 'rath' has water sprinklers to offer him, his aides and his security personnel some respite from the scorching sun. Heat notwithstanding, Gadkari has pulling sizeable crowds in his roadshows

MENAFN03042024007385015968ID1108055120