J&K's Gulmarg Gondola Cable Car Project Earns Record Rs 110 Cr In FY 2023-24

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 3 (IANS) Breaking all previous records, the Gulmarg ski resort Gondola cable car project has earned a revenue of Rs 110 crore in FY 2023-2024 ferrying over a million tourists and locals.

As a result of the remarkable tourist footfall and because of it being the main attraction for adventure lovers, the Gondola cable car project has become a symbol for those visiting the ski resort.

J&K tourism department said on its official X-post handle,“Gulmarg Gondola soars to new heights! For the first time ever more than 1 million tourists took the Gulmarg Gondola Cable Car Ride in FY 2023-24. Revenue crosses more than 110 Crores. J&K Tourism sees unprecedented growth which continues to surpass all previous figures.”

Gulmarg Cable Car project comprises two phases, one from Gulmarg resort to Kongdori and the second from Kongdori to Afarwat Peak.

The first phase reaches an altitude of 8,694 feet, while the second ascends to the towering Afarwat peak at 13,058 feet.

The project has 108 cabins and 18 towers designed to the minutest detail of safety standards specified for such projects in the World.