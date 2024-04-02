Belarus Bracing For War - Lukashenko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, made a confusing statement about the country's preparations for war.

Lukashenko spoke during a working trip to Grodno, his press service reports, as seen by Ukrinform.

"Don't believe anyone claiming we want to go to war. We are preparing for war, I speak about it frankly. 'If you want peace, prepare for war' - I did not invent it. It's very correctly said," Lukashenko said.

Military units are undergoing training across the country while troops are being re-equipped with various types of armaments, he added.

Belarusian territorial defense forces undergoing training in several regions

At the same time, Lukashenko claimed that Belarus does not threaten anyone. "We don't need to threaten anyone. We don't want someone else's land. We still have ours to cultivate, with God's help," he added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, exercises have launched for Belarusian territorial defense forces in several districts across the country.