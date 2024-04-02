Joramco Appoints New Chief Operations Officer

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman)

(Amman, Jordan – April 02, 2024) ¬— Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), is excited to announce the appointment of Stephan Klose as the new Chief Operations Officer.



Stephan is a seasoned aviation professional with over 20 years direct experience in base maintenance operations and technical operations. He has held many senior positions with his most recent being VP of Maintenance and Engineering at Saudi Royal Aviation. At Joramco, he will be leading the Operations Department to oversee the day-to-day technical and operational functions of the business.



Commenting on Stephan’s appointment, Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Currie said, “Joramco is delighted to welcome Stephan to the senior management team where he will be joining and leading a team of experts and professionals. I look forward to his contribution in delivering against our vision and mission statements, especially at a time of significant strategic growth.”





