2 prominent ministers in Peru resign ahead of congressional confidence vote in cabinet

(MENAFN) Peru was rocked by the resignation of two prominent ministers on Monday, signaling a significant shake-up within the government as Premier Gustavo Adrianzen prepares to seek a vote of confidence in the cabinet from Congress.



Victor Torres, the Minister of the Interior, and Nancy Tolentino, the Minister of Women and Vulnerable Populations, both tendered their resignations just days before the crucial parliamentary vote.



In his resignation statement to local media, Torres cited personal family reasons for his decision, emphasizing that his departure was not prompted by any form of dismissal or censure. However, his resignation comes amidst heightened scrutiny over the involvement of the National Police in a recent raid on Leader Dina Boluarte's residence over the weekend, adding a layer of complexity to his departure.



Shortly after Torres' announcement, Tolentino also took to social media to announce her resignation, suggesting a coordinated departure of two key figures within the Peruvian cabinet.



These resignations come at a pivotal moment for the government, as Premier Adrianzen gears up to face Congress and seek a vote of confidence in the cabinet. Adrianzen assumed office on March 6, following the resignation of his predecessor Alberto Otarola, and now faces the immediate challenge of navigating political stability amidst the departure of key ministers and ongoing scrutiny over recent events. The government's ability to effectively address these developments will be closely watched as Peru grapples with political uncertainty and strives to maintain stability and continuity in governance.

