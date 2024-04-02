Rihanna SEXY Photos: Singer Flaunts Her HOT Body In BOLD Transparent Lingerie For Brand 'Savage X Fenty' Ad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The singer and entrepreneur, Rihanna, flaunted her curves while advertising her own Savage Signature Script line of bras, knickers, teddies and sleep tops.

Rihanna launched her first Savage X Fenty collection in 2024, and she looked stunning doing it. The Signature Script Collection is a complete selection of lace lingerie for everyone and every body.

The collection includes slip dresses, bras, and panties in pastel hues ideal for spring and traditional shapes in black and neutral tones. The singer and businesswoman flaunted her curves while advertising her own Savage Signature Script line of bras, knickers, teddies, and sleep tops.

Rihanna, 36, struck several coquettish postures as she introduced the new collection, which is available on her Savage x Fenty website.

Captioning the post, she wrote: 'bill this long.....put it on another room.'



Sprawled on a hotel bed decked with Savage sheets and pillows, the Bajan singer is shown signing a massive bill on a silver tray while modelling key pieces from her current collection.



Rihanna and A$AP (actual name Rakim Mayers) were longtime friends who also worked together before falling in love four years ago and starting a family.

The Signature Script Collection was formally unveiled today, April 1, 2024, with designs in four distinct colours intended to "make you feel empowered and hot any time of day."