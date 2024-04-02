On This Day 13 Years Ago: Dhoni Finished Off 'In Style' As India Lifted 2Nd ODI World Cup; WATCH Iconic Moment

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On April 2, 2011, history was etched in golden letters in the annals of Indian cricket as the Men in Blue clinched their second ICC Cricket World Cup title, ending a 28-year-long wait since their first triumph in 1983. Led by the calm and composed MS Dhoni, Team India's journey to glory in the 2011 tournament remains a saga of resilience, dominance, and unparalleled cricketing prowess.

Entering the tournament as clear favorites, India's quest for the cup was buoyed by the advantage of playing on home soil. The squad, brimming with talent and experience, showcased their mettle throughout the tournament, suffering just one defeat against South Africa in the group stage.

The semi-final clash against arch-rivals Pakistan added an extra layer of drama and intensity to the narrative. However, India's determined performance paved the way for a showdown in the final against Sri Lanka, setting the stage for an epic battle at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Winning the toss, Sri Lanka elected to bat first, posting a competitive total of 264/6, primarily powered by Mahela Jayawardene's brilliant century. Despite the challenging target, India's pursuit got off to a shaky start, losing early wickets. However, Gautam Gambhir and skipper MS Dhoni displayed nerves of steel, forging a crucial 109-run partnership that steadied India's ship.

Gambhir's gritty innings, falling just short of a century, laid the foundation for Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh to carry India across the finish line. With a calm yet assertive approach, Dhoni guided the team to victory with an iconic six, etching his name in the hearts of millions of cricket enthusiasts across the nation.

The jubilant scenes that followed the final moments of the match encapsulated the euphoria of a nation united in celebration. Sachin Tendulkar, the epitome of Indian cricketing excellence, could hardly contain his emotions as tears of fulfillment streamed down his face. For Tendulkar, witnessing his dream of lifting the World Cup on home soil realized after years of dedication was an indescribable moment of joy and pride.

Tendulkar's iconic lap around the Wankhede Stadium post-victory, aptly titled 'Carried On the Shoulders Of A Nation,' resonated deeply with cricket fans worldwide. The image of the Little Master being hoisted by his teammates symbolized not just an individual triumph but the collective aspirations and emotions of an entire nation.

In recognition of this historic moment, Tendulkar's euphoric lap was later voted the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment of the past two decades, further cementing its significance in the realm of sports history.

As we reminisce about India's glorious triumph in the 2011 Cricket World Cup, it serves as a reminder of the power of unity, determination, and unwavering belief in the pursuit of excellence. The victory not only brought joy to millions of cricket fans but also showcased the resilience and tenacity of Indian cricket on the global stage.