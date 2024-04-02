Israeli airstrike murders Iranian general

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Damascus, Syria. The attack, which targeted a building adjacent to the Iranian embassy in Damascus, resulted in the deaths of at least six people, according to reports from the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA). Iranian media identified the building as the Iranian consulate and the residence of the ambassador.



Zahedi, a senior commander in the IRGC's Quds Force, was among the casualties of the strike, along with his deputy, as reported by Iran's Tasnim News Agency. The airstrike, which reportedly flattened the consulate building, signifies a significant escalation of conflict in the region and has the potential to intensify hostilities between Israel and Iran, along with their respective allies.



Notably, Israel has not officially commented on the airstrike, consistent with its policy of rarely acknowledging its military actions in Syria. The strike has drawn condemnation from Iranian officials, with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian describing it as a "breach of all international conventions" in a call to his Syrian counterpart. He further stated that Tehran holds Israel responsible for the attack, while Iran's ambassador to Syria warned of a "harsh" response.



The Quds Force, led by General Qassem Soleimani until his assassination by a United States drone strike in January 2020, plays a significant role in the IRGC's military intelligence and unconventional operations, particularly in Syria and Lebanon. Zahedi was reportedly responsible for overseeing operations in these regions, indicating the strategic importance of his role within the IRGC.



As tensions escalate following this targeted airstrike, the situation in the Middle East remains highly volatile, with the potential for further retaliation and escalation of conflict between Israel and Iran. The incident underscores the complex dynamics and competing interests at play in the region, with implications for regional stability and international security.

