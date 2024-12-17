Bydfi Teams Up With Partners IOTA And Travala To Explore Web3 Innovations At Taipei Blockchain Week 2024

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Mahe, Seychelles, December 17th, 2024, Chainwire

BYDFi , a global leading one-stop exchange, participated in the grand Taipei Blockchain Week (TBW) recently, during which it worked with several major partners and showed its strong ability and innovative spirit in the Web3 field.





Focusing on the prospects and trends of Web3, creating a new chapter together.

This year's Taipei Blockchain Week was themed“ Onboard ,” signifying the launch and invitation to join. It attracted numerous leaders and innovators in the blockchain industry around the world. As a blockchain platform with long-standing involvement in the Taiwanese market, BYDFi has collaborated with the TBW organizers to promote the development of Taiwan's Web3 ecosystem.

Partnering with IOTA and Travala to explore new possibilities of blockchain technology.

On the Blockchain Week held in Taipei, BYDFi further reached a deep agreement with IOTA , one of the globally well-renowned projects in the blockchain sphere. Kowei, a representative of IOTA , emphasized the technical advantages of IOTA rebased (MOVE VM) and the latest developments in its collaboration with governments. BYDFi will further explore the application scenarios of blockchain technology with IOTA in finance, IoT, and other fields, continuing their work to provide global users with safer, more efficient, and more convenient blockchain services.







BYDFi's long-term collaboration with Travala.

BYDFi, a global leading blockchain financial services platform, has maintained a long-term and ongoing partnership with the world's largest blockchain-based travel platform. As stable and long-term collaborators, both parties have been committed to applying blockchain technology to the travel industry, providing global travelers with a more convenient and secure travel experience.







Looking to the future.

By continuing with its innovative spirit, BYDFi is working with outstanding global partners to promote the development of blockchain technology. BYDFi will also participate in global events like Taipei Blockchain Week, contributing to the global Web3 community .

About BYDFi

BYDFi (formerly BitYard) is a relatively new crypto exchange, launched in 2020 . The platform is focused on advanced crypto trading features that go well beyond the basics. BYDFi offers margin accounts , derivatives trading , and relatively low fees . While trading complex crypto derivative contracts isn't for beginners, BYDFi aims to make the process as simple as possible.

