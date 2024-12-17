BJP President Nadda Chairs Party's General Secretary Meeting In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J.P. Nadda chaired the BJP General Secretary meeting in the national capital on Tuesday to hold discussions over the Delhi Assembly Elections, the party's organisation and some other issues, party sources said.

BJP's first list of Delhi Assembly elections will be released soon, sources said.

The meeting lasted for almost two hours in the BJP headquarters late on Tuesday night.

"BJP National President @JPNadda presided over a meeting with BJP National General Secretaries at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi," the BJP said in a post on X.

In view of its organisational elections, parliamentary board member K. Laxman was appointed as the National Election Officer.

National Election Officer K. Laxman and Joint in-charge Sambit Patra also attended the meeting.

The Good Governance Day program to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, and Veer Bal Diwas were also discussed in the meeting, sources added.

Organisational General Secretary B.L. Santhosh, General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Dushyant Gautam, Radha Mohan Agrawal, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, and Arun Singh were present in the meeting.

The Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025.

The Aam Aadmi Party has already released the list of all 70 candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls.

After winning 67 out of 70 seats in 2015, AAP again won 62 seats in the 2020 Assembly elections. While BJP took its tally from three to eight seats, Congress failed to open its account for the second straight time.

Earlier on November 23, workshops were also organised regarding BJP's organisation elections, where all national office bearers from across the country, presidents of all states, and organisation ministers took part.

The meeting also saw the presence of all the BJP state in-charges, co-in-charges, national presidents of fronts, and election officers.

According to a BJP source, the process of election of Mandal Presidents will be completed from December 1 to December 15. The process of election of district presidents will be held from December 16 to December 30. After that, the process of election of state presidents will start.

The workshop will be held on December 30 to elect the state president.

The process of election of state president is expected to be completed by January 15.

According to the sources, the next BJP President can be announced by the end of January or February.