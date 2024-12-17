Sri Lankan President Dissanayake Visits Jan Aushadhi Kendra At AIIMS In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is on a three-day State visit, on Tuesday visited a Jan Aushadhi Kendra at AIIMS here to gain insights into the country's quality and affordable distribution system, an official said.

In a post on X, of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "President @anuradisanayake of Sri Lanka visited the Jan Aushadhi Kendra at AIIMS in Delhi today, to get a first-hand experience of India's quality and affordable care system."

"Mutual sharing of experiences and learnings for the benefit of the people of our two countries is a key feature of India-Sri Lanka multifaceted relationship," he said.

On Tuesday morning, Dissanayake visited Bodh Gaya in Bihar's Gaya district and prayed at the Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO world heritage site.

The MEA spokesperson in a post on X said: "A relationship rooted in civilisational and spiritual ties! President @anuradisanayake of Sri Lanka visited the Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya to seek blessings and offer prayers. Our shared values and common cultural heritage are the foundation and guiding force of our ever expanding partnership!"

The Sri Lanka President in a post on X wrote: "This morning (December 17), I had the privilege of visiting Bodh Gaya, the sacred site where Prince Siddhartha attained enlightenment. I paid homage to the Mahabodhi Temple and Sri Maha Bodhi tree and offered floral tributes to the statue of Anagarika Dharmapala. Grateful for the blessings received by the General Secretary of the Maha Bodhi Society of India, Venerable Pelwatte Seewalee Thero and the Head of the Sarnath Centre, Venerable Rathmalwala Sumiththananda Thero."

After arriving at the Gaya International Airport, Dissanayake went straight to the 1,500-year-old Mahabodhi Temple, one of the four holy sites related to the life of Lord Buddha, and particularly to the attainment of Enlightenment. The Sri Lankan President was received by Bihar Ministers Prem Kumar and Santosh Kumar Suman and senior officials of the district administration at the airport.

During his bilateral discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House here on Monday, Sri Lankan President Dissanayake thanked India for its support through the provision of a Dornier aircraft for maritime surveillance and the establishment of the Maritime Rescue and Coordination Centre in Sri Lanka, among other assistance vital for Sri Lanka to enhance its maritime domain awareness.